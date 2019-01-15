UPDATE: 2 kids trying to drive from Alberta to B.C. have been found

The youths are believed to be driving dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier headed to Radium, B.C.

12- year-old Nicolas Givotkoff

UPDATE: The two missing kids have been located in Airdrie, AB.

Original story:

Alberta RCMP are looking for two 12 year olds believed to have started driving from Alberta to B.C. on Monday.

Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff, both 12.

On Jan. 14, both Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP received missing person complaints about 12-year-old children. In the early morning hours of Jan. 14 Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail. He and Pelletier left Innisfail with a family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

RCMP believe the 12-year-olds drove themselves.

Pelletier and Givotkoff are believed to be travelling together and were last seen in Airdrie, AB at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 14. The vehicle they were travelling in was located in Airdrie, however, the children have not been located up to this point. Police have reason to believe that Pelletier and Givotkoff are attempting to get to Radium, British Columbia.

Police didn’t specify who is driving the vehicle and are uncertain at this time.

READ MORE: Stettler RCMP seek public’s help in locating stolen antique ‘Texaco’ sign from museum

Pellitier is described as:

– Four-foot-five to five feet tall

– 80-90 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

She may be wearing a black coat with grey coloured cuffs

Givotkoff is described as:

– Five-foot-six

– 140 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

He wears braces.

He may be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

 

12-year-old Rhianna Pelletier

Previous story
British Parliament nears historic vote on Brexit
Next story
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ flight survivors mark 10 years

Just Posted

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Break-in at popular Shuswap convenience store nets ATM

Salmon Arm police seek public’s help in locating culprits involved in theft at Mellor’s Store

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

Guilty plea in 2013 Kelowna murder

The trial for the man charged in the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville ended abruptly today.

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ flight survivors mark 10 years

It’s been a decade since Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger steered the plane into the Hudson River

Saudi teen who was granted asylum in Canada says she’s a lucky one

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home

New migrant caravan sets out from Honduras for U.S.

Caravan has about 300 people, mainly women and children

British Parliament nears historic vote on Brexit

A ‘no’ vote would throw British politics into further turmoil

Police searching for two kids, 12, driving car from Alberta to B.C.

The youths are believed to be driving dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier headed to Radium, B.C.

43 people in Montreal hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

A spokesperson said students at Ecole des Decouvreurs in the city’s LaSalle neighbourhood reported nausea, dizziness and vomiting

China criticizes Trudeau’s comments on death penalty decision

The tit-for-tat measures come after a court in northeastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday

Most Read