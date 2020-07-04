Police seek boat, trailer stolen from Salmon Arm property

The aluminum fishing boat has been gone since June 29

The Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for help locating a boat and trailer stolen from a Salmon Arm home on June 29.

The police got the report that the boat had been taken from the property on 15 Street SE shortly before 6:30 a.m. The boat in question is a 2019 green 13-foot Lowe aluminum mounted with a two-year old Mercury outboard motor. It was on a grey 2017 highlander boat trailer bearing license plate WDL96S when it was taken.

Anyone who sees the boat or trailer is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police advise anyone who sees the boat to not try to recover it on their own but to call police instead. If the trailer is seen being towed by a vehicle an emergency call to 911 is warranted.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

