A boat stolen from a 15 Street SE property on June 29 remains missing. (Salmon Arm RCMP Photo)

Police seek boat, trailer stolen from Salmon Arm property

The aluminum fishing boat has been gone since June 29

The Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for help locating a boat and trailer stolen from a Salmon Arm home on June 29.

The police got the report that the boat had been taken from the property on 15 Street SE shortly before 6:30 a.m. The boat in question is a 2019 green 13-foot Lowe aluminum mounted with a two-year old Mercury outboard motor. It was on a grey 2017 highlander boat trailer bearing license plate WDL96S when it was taken.

Anyone who sees the boat or trailer is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police advise anyone who sees the boat to not try to recover it on their own but to call police instead. If the trailer is seen being towed by a vehicle an emergency call to 911 is warranted.


