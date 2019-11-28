Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Raids at a greenhouse and two other addresses in British Columbia’s southern Interior have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars and a substantial amount of drugs.

RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says officers from the Kamloops detachment and members of B.C.’s anti-gang unit raided three locations around the city.

She says cash valued at more than $350,000 was seized, with much of it from the Sunshine Gardens Greenhouse Superstore, just east of Kamloops.

ALSO READ: Drugs destined for Chilliwack seized in Lower Mainland-wide RCMP investigation

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found when officers served warrants at two other locations and a 40-calibre handgun, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

Two men, aged 24 and 50, were arrested but Shelkie says both have since been released.

She says the evidence is being reviewed and a report will be forwarded to Crown counsel for a decision on charges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm
Next story
Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party

Just Posted

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Accident involved pickup and gravel trucks

Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Morning start: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video for Nov. 28

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Okanagan Glee Club champions will rock you

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Queen hits on stage

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Most Read