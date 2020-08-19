A member of the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook shared a photograph of the police incident that had a portion of Brooks Lane blocked off Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Vernon. (Cora-Lee Lulu - Facebook)

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Heavy police presence around Okanagan Landing Road home precautionary due to high-risk situation

A police search for a man wanted across Canada led officers to a home off Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday, but no one was found.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to the home on Brooks Lane at around 4 p.m.

Police were searching for 30-year-old Robert Gordon Heltman, who has ties to the Okanagan. He is wanted countrywide for suspension of his day parole.

Given the high-risk situation involving the federal offender and the possibility of a firearm, police contained the area and some neighbouring residences were evacuated.

Several police vehicles and armed officers clad in camouflage were seen around a residence on Brooks Lane. Witnesses reported they heard flash bangs go off around 7:30 p.m.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team are highly trained police officers able to deal with these types of situations.” RCMP media officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “The safety of everyone involved is of the utmost concern for police.”

After several attempts to contact someone within the residence, the emergency response entered the home. Although Heltman wasn’t located, police seized a loaded handgun during their investigation.

Police continue to search for Heltman and anyone with information regarding the 30-year-old man are urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 25-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

