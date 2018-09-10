Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

A suspect has been charged in the case of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl who was killed more than one year ago.

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, faces one murder charge for an offence that took place in Burnaby on the date of Marrisa’s death.

Ali is being held in custody and is expected to make his next court appearance in Vancouver on Sept. 14.

Police last updated the public on the first anniversary of Shen’s death.

Despite receiving more than 200 tips, speaking to 600 people and reviewing more than 1,000 hours of video, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time that police still had no suspects.

READ MORE: One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sewage leaking into Turtle Creek south of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Sewage leaking into Turtle Creek south of Revelstoke

Sewage has been found in Turtle Creek, south of Revelstoke. After complaints… Continue reading

Election 2018: Cody Younker announces council bid

Cody Younker is running for city council in Revelstoke in the October… Continue reading

Salmon Arm to come together to remember those lost to suicide

Annual lantern walk Monday evening carries the light of hope through the community

In Photos: Fall Fair day 3

The final day of the 2018 Salmon Arm Fall Fair saw prizes awarded for the fair exhibits and more

VIDEO: Close to 6 million late-run sockeye heading for Shuswap

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan is home for CCMA award winner

Penticton-based company brings home top honours from Canadian Country Music Association awards

UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Most Read