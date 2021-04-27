Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified of an incident in the Shuswap that resulted in serious injury to a woman.

A news release issued by the BC RCMP stated that just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment were called to a possible domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of Abbington Lane in Tappen. A second caller reported a blue Pontiac Vibe might have been associated with the disturbance.

While en route to the scene, police reported seeing a blue Pontiac Vibe travelling at a high speed in the opposite direction on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The officers stopped, changed direction and later located the Vibe, east of Sandy Point Road, where it had been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Vibe, a woman, suffered critical injuries. She was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injury. Because of the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released by police.

The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

