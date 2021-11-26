The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the RCMP after a man sustained a serious injury following his arrest in Enderby on Nov. 24, 2021. (File Photo)

Police watchdog investigating after man injured following arrest in Enderby

The man was arrested twice in less than 10 hours; RCMP’s role in injury under investigation

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained a serious injury following his arrest in Enderby.

According to information from the RCMP, on Nov. 23 at approximately 11:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Larsen Avenue and arrested one man, who was released the following morning at 7:30 a.m.

About one hour after the man’s release, another disturbance was reported near a Garrett Road residence involving the same man. Officers attended and placed him under arrest before transporting him to the Enderby detachment cells.

Emergency Health Services later transported the man from the detachment to the hospital, where he was found to have sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.

The provincial Independent Investigations Office is investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the injury.

The agency is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents resulting in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

