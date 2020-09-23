On Monday (Sept. 21), B.C. Premier John Horgan terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24. (File photo)

With a newly-announced B.C. provincial election just over a month away, we want to know your thoughts.

In case you missed it, on Monday (Sept. 21), BC NDP Leader John Horgan terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24. At the time, he admitted he struggled with whether it’s the right time for a campaign because of the pandemic.

Tuesday (Sept. 22) served as the first full day of B.C.’s election campaign, and within a day of the election being called, more than 20,000 mail-in voting packages were requested.

According to Elections BC, the agency can process up to 200,000 mail-in ballots in time for the final count. which is due to begin on Nov. 6.

In 2017, 61.2 per cent, or nearly two million people, voted in the provincial election. Of those people, about 6,500 people mailed in their ballots.

POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

