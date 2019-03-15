Positions not all filled on Summerland Chamber board

Board, which represents 700 businesses, still has two vacancies

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will elect its board of directors later this month at its annual general meeting, but at present the chamber does not have a full slate for its board.

The role of president and vice president have been filled, and two directors will join the board, but not all roles have been filled.

“Ther are a couple of vacancies on the board at this point, ” said David Hull, executive director of the chamber, adding that the board will fill these vacancies after the annual general meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 26 and the board’s term will begin April 1.

Hull said he wants the chamber board to be a cross-section of Summerland’s business community rather than members from just one segment.

He said one of the challenges in filling a chamber board is in finding people who are able to commit the time necessary for chamber business.

The board president, serving a one-year term, will be Deboarah Moore of Remax Orchard Country. Vice-president, serving for a one-year term, is Ron Kubek of Lightening Rock Winery.

Luke Johnson of Open Skies Media and Hanan Campbell of Avery Law Office will serve two-year tearms.

The position of treasurer is still vacant, and so is a one-year director position.

Both will be filled by board appointment.

Completing one more year on his term as director is Jason Goy of Phalanx Construction.

The Summerland Chamber represents more than 700 businesses in the community. It is one of the 25 largest chambers in British Columbia.

