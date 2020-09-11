Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19, Interior Health announced on Friday, Sept. 11.

The health authority said a number of people gathered in a common area and/or balcony of the hotel at 1627 Abbott Street and may have been exposed to COVID-19. Interior Health is working closely with the Hotel Zed but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests. The party is reported to have taken place between midnight and 3:30 a.m.

Health officials are asking people who attended the party to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus and get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway, Interior Health said, and the authority will be reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

“This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and to people you know as we head into the fall,” said Interior Health in a news release.

COVID-19 testing

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

