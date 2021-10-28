Erin Barry shows the existing Waldorf facility, which is being expanded with the Early Years Centre in rural Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School

One of two Vernon independent schools listed by Interior Health

A school and child care centre near Lumby is the latest to have been exposed to COVID-19.

A potential exposure took place at Okanagan Waldorf School, in Whitevale, Oct. 21 and 22. The school is also an Early Years Centre, providing child care for families.

The school/centre is one of two independent school in the area listed by Interior Health with exposures.

Vernon Christian School was exposed Oct. 14-21.

There are also four schools in the Vernon School District. Ellison Elementary had potential exposures Oct. 20 and 21. An Oct. 19 exposure took place at Mission Hill Elementary. Ecole Beairsto Elementary had an Oct. 14 and 15 exposure.

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary was exposed Oct. 14.

READ MORE: 5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

READ MORE: Doors finally set to open at Lumby child care facility

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanaganSchools

Previous story
Interior Health kicks off annual influenza campaign
Next story
B.C. premier undergoing surgery Friday for ‘growth in throat’

Just Posted

A map which shows proposed motor vehicle closure areas near Sicamous, highlighted in yellow. (B.C. government image)
Sicamous council concerned proposed motor-vehicle closures will hinder sledding season

Stephen Ingle works on a shot with Bastion Elementary music students at the piano beneath the giant treble clef for the school’s video entry to the CBC Music Class Challenge. Singing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty, the video was filmed in downtown Salmon Arm on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Bastion Elementary students brighten downtown Salmon Arm with song

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
Interior Health kicks off annual influenza campaign

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision west of Salmon Arm on Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. (Drive BC image)
UPDATE: Detour in place after vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm