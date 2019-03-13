Potential delays at Kelowna’s airport with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

Several flights going in and out of Kelowna International Airport have been delayed or cancelled, but only one has to do with the grounding of the Max 8 .

Fog set back local airport traffic early in the day— departures and arrivals list —and two Air Canada flights were cancelled due to the weather.

The WestJet 268/251, however, was cancelled due to the grounding of the Max 8.

Airport representatives said that it was not a Max 8 flight, but the flight was cancelled to use the aircraft in place of a Max 8 elsewhere in the system.

READ MORE: MAX 8 CONCERNS ABOUND

WestJet uses the Max 8 in Kelowna on a regular basis, with one flight in and out of the airport daily.

“We are advising all passengers to check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport, and to work directly with the airline if they need to rebook,” said Jessica Hewitt, communications advisor for the Kelowna International Airport.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday morning issued a safety notice, banning domestic or foreign Max 8s from taking off, landing or flying through Canadian airspace.

Canada’s major airlines wereg inundated on social media with questions about the safety of their fleet in the wake of the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

The accident, which killed all 157 aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8 — including 18 Canadians — raised concerns over parallels to a Lion Air crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October, killing 189 people.

Potential delays at Kelowna's airport with grounding of the Max 8

