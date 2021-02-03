POW Canada launches youth education program

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)

Protect Our Winters has launched a free climate change education platform for students and teachers across Canada.

Hot Planet Cool Athletes was developed in partnership with leading climate researchers and educators at the University of Waterloo Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change.

“POW Canada’s Hot Planet Cool Athletes presentation was informative and engaging,” said Naia West, conservation program coordinator at Timberline Canadian Alpine Academy, in a news release. “It got our students excited about environmental and climate action, and keen to volunteer on local projects.”

The platform features three components: a video presentation a climate educators portal and a climate challenge for students.

The video features Olympic gold medalist Kelse Serwa and legendary freeskier, film producer and climate activist Mike Douglas delivering a clear, comprehensive overview of climate science. The 28-minute film includes discussions on causes and effects along with actionable solutions that every student can participate in. Discussion questions are also provided for a deep discussion after the film.

READ MORE: Organization against climate change comes to Revelstoke

Instructors can also host a professional athlete ambassador over Zoom for a personalized introduction and Q&A session, prior to showing the video.

The educators portal provides access to a carefully curated bank of climate education resources, included targeted exercises for grades 2-12, tools and information to engage students in a broad range of activities.

The challenges are fun, diverse, effective and empowering. The aim is to encourage students to take action and become climate advocates within their own classrooms and communities, through political, creative, sustainable and even crazy means.

“We know youth will be the driving force behind the innovation and social transformation needed to accelerate Canada’s response to climate change,” said Dave Erb, executive director for Hot Planet Cool Athletes, in a news release. “Investing in the creation of an engaging virtual presentation, a new dynamic website and a first-of-its-kind Climate Educator’s Portal are important tools for equipping students and teachers with the resources to educate and inspire the next wave of climate champions.”

For more information about Hot Planet Cool Athletes and the education platform visit www.hotplanetcoolathletes.ca.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change