Windstorm downs hydro lines west of Cherryville, power out for hundreds

Highway 6 is blocked in both directions beween Lumby and Cherryville.

Hydro lines are down on the road between Gibson and Montgomery roads, approximately six kilometres east of Lumby, according to DriveBC.

The downed lines have also sparked a small fire on the side of the road.

Hundreds of residents in the area are without power.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

