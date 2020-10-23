Power out across much of the Shuswap

The outage follows the first snowfall of the season to reach the valley bottoms

The power is out across many of the Shuswap’s rural communities following the season’s first snow on Oct. 23. (BC Hydro image)

The first snowfall of the year to reach the valley bottoms in the Shuswap has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

BC Hydro reports outages ringing the north arm of Shuswap Lake. The outages affecting the communities of Chase, Sorrento, Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont, Blind Bay, Eagle Bay, Notch Hill and Tappen have left a total of 12,231 hydro customers in the dark.

We'll be dispatching a crew to an outage affecting 1,518 customers in areas around #Shuswap. They'll post updates as available here: https://t.co/A2Vyd9cC3t pic.twitter.com/2vgRq57zuD — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 23, 2020

The power company attributes all the outages to a transmission circuit failure and, according to its website, the power has been out since 8:50 this morning. Crews have been assigned to fix the outages.



