Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Power is out for more than 800 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

BC Hydro says the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure

Update: 3 p.m. Jan. 10

BC Hydro has restored power to the affected areas as of 2:30 p.m.

…………………………………………..

Original:

Power is out for more than 1,000 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows the power outage affects 859 customers north, south, east and west of Highway 97. Another 189 Westwold properties are without power. Over in Monte Lake and beyond, power is out for 285 customers.

The outage is due to a transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

Power went off at 10:15 a.m. Crews are currently on site to address the issue.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

READ MORE: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

North Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Previous story
Foiled by their love for Timmies: Stolen vehicle from Kelowna found in Sicamous drive-thru
Next story
Low snow measurements recorded in much of B.C.

Just Posted

A special hockey game at the Shaw Centre on Dec. 30, 2022 featured members of the Cavaliers, some who weren’t born when the team was formed in the ’70s. (Photo contributed)
Unique Salmon Arm Cavaliers hockey team celebrates 7 decades of play with special game

Frederik Vroom and Luke Gubbels present a review of and recommendations for Salmon Arm's Urban Tree Removal Bylaw to city council on Jan. 8, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Not just landscaping’: Better protection, planning for Salmon Arm trees needed

Sarah Tokarek of Shuswap Adventure Girl outdoor adventure and travel blog, along with her adventuring companions, took part in the popular New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim in the North Shuswap. But when most brave souls were back on shore warming up, the Adventure Girls were still enjoying the water because they cold swim nearly every day in the Shuswap. (Photo contributed)
Snapshot: Basking in the chill of Shuswap Lake on New Year’s Day

The Jan. 1 data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows snow levels below normal in much of the province, with the exception of the Okanagan and Boundary regions. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Low snow measurements recorded in much of B.C.