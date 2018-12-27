BC Hydro personnel working on downed trees and power lines after Thursday’s severe storm (BC Hydro photo)

Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by massive windstorms

The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday

Power has been restored to “99 per cent” of people affected by massive windstorms in British Columbia last Thursday, leaving about 6,500 customers in the dark.

BC Hydro says more than 900 crewmembers are working to repair the system, and they hope to have all the lights back on by New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday.

It says it has nearly 120 crews working on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The utility says the southern Gulf Islands sustained more extensive damage during last week’s storm, so it will take longer to restore power in that area.

It says all customers on the Gulf Islands should have power back between Dec. 27 and 31.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case
Next story
Sex abuse crisis threatens Pope’s legacy

Just Posted

Safeguarding youth from Internet addiction

Kelowna website founder invited to global conference on children’s social media exposure rights

Snow falling in Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow

Salmon Arm rugby teams to pick up Christmas trees

Yeti boys and girls to raise money in January for New Zealand trip

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

School district supports city application to fund childcare spaces

Grant would be used to determine needs, select space and make plans in Salmon Arm

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change: experts

Peyto Glacier and part of Banff National Park has lost about 70 per cent of its mass in last 50 years

How long can it go? Resilient economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness

Through much of 2018, Canada’s unemployment rate hovered near a 40-year low

Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by massive windstorms

The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday

Comtois scores four goals as Canada routs Denmark 14-0 to open world juniors

Canada will be back in action on Thursday, taking on the Swiss

A look at the 10 nations competing at the 2019 world junior championship

The top 10 junior hockey nations will face off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5

BCHL’ers help Canada to record setting win at Spengler Cup

Team Canada opened the 2018 tournament with a win over Davos

Thieves ransack B.C. home on Christmas morning

Break-in happened at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25 at a home in Nanaimo

UPDATED: Man dead in Christmas Day shooting in North Vancouver

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been called in.

Most Read