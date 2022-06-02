In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

Pre-trial conference for Penticton man charged in murder of Kamloops brothers

Four days in September set aside for the pre-trial for Wade Cudmore

Four days have been set aside for the pre-trial conference of Penticton’s Wade Cudmore who is charged with the first degree murder of two brothers found dead in Naramata last May.

Sept. 26 is the start date for the pre-trial which will look at the evidence in the case to see if it can go to trial.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham was charged on June 18, 2021 in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10, 2021 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in double homicide

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home one month later on June 9. There have been no arrests or information about Richardson’s murder since she was found by police.

It was in June that Cudmore was arrested.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large and was the subject of a missing person release by Prince George RCMP who failed to mention that he was wanted for two murders in Penticton.

READ MORE: RCMP ask for help finding missing man, don’t mention he’s wanted in a Penticton double murder

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
UBC Okanagan students save classmate’s life
Next story
Musicians raise $104K for Princeton flood relief at 12-hour Legion event

Just Posted

An unusual black bear with a white coat seen in the North Shuswap on June 1 and possibly the same one on May 20. (Photo contributed)
Black bear with unusual white coat spotted in North Shuswap

On May 12 the new Beach Park washrooms were temporarily closed to the public due to vandalism. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sicamous RCMP notified after 16 storm drain grates removed

The District of Sicamous wants to expedite the turnaround time for building permit approvals. (bluebudgie/Pixabay photo)
District of Sicamous aims to expedite building permit approvals

Seth Spotted-Eagle, a syilx and Dene (Navajo) dancer, participates in a Grand Entry Powwow hosted at grand reopening. (Aaron Hemens)
Okanagan Indian Band celebrates return of Cultural Arbor