Pregnant asylum seeker in labour rescued from snow near Manitoba border

Firefighters were able to free the woman and keep her warm until she was taken to the hospital

A pregnant woman who walked across the United States border into Manitoba was rescued after she became trapped in a snowbank and went into labour.

Emerson-Franklin Reeve Dave Carlson says the woman called 911 on Saturday morning after she walked from Minnesota and became stuck in deep snow.

Firefighters were able to free the woman and keep her warm until an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital.

Carlson says he is not sure whether she gave birth.

READ MORE: ‘Not pretty out there:’ 19 asylum-seekers cross border in Manitoba blizzard

The number of people crossing the border into Manitoba has drastically decreased in the past two years, but the reeve says it is a stark reminder that danger remains.

Numbers from the federal government say two people have been intercepted by RCMP crossing into Manitoba in the first two months of this year, compared to more than 160 in 2017.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.