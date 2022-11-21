Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Preliminary trial begins for Kelowna man charged with Rutland murder

Lorence Williams was charged with second degree murder after a May 30, 2021 incident

The preliminary inquiry trial for a man charged with second degree murder began in Kelowna’s Supreme Court on Nov. 21.

Lorence Williams was charged after an incident at his residence in the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road, Rutland on May 30, 2021, resulted in the death of his roommate, Thomas Chadwick.

A preliminary inquiry is held in serious criminal cases to determine whether the evidence assembled by the Crown against the accused person is sufficient to proceed with a trial. There is a publication ban imposed on the case and information shared during the inquiry cannot be published.

The day before the fatal incident, on May 29, police responded to two calls requesting wellness checks for Williams.

The police watchdog completed an investigation into the Kelowna RCMP, and whether their actions, or lack thereof, contributed to Chadwick’s death. They were cleared of wrongdoing.

Williams is currently in custody.

The trial is set to continue on Nov. 22.

