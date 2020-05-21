B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on perimeter of a fire, July 2019. (B.C. government)

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

The B.C. Wildfire Service is gearing up for the summer season with COVID-19 restrictions, including smaller wildfire camps and single-occupancy tents for firefighters in the field.

B.C.’s 2020 wildfire season is off to a slower than average start, with 132 fires identified as of May 21, five currently burning and all under control. The 10-year average for this time of year is 172 fires.

B.C. is proceeding with its fire prevention and fuel management program, but prescribed burns are not being done due to air quality restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Most open burning has been prohibited since April 16 as part of COVID-19 public health restrictions, except for campfires that are less than half a metre in width and height.

“Some of the interface work doesn’t require burning, and that’s proceeding,” Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said. “I visited one of those interface sites just outside Kelowna’s boundaries, where the number of stems per hectare has been reduced significantly. There are all sorts of side benefits to wildlife, to recreation to making some of the logs available to local mills.”

RELATED: Scientists predict high fire risk for Western Canada

RELATED: 2017 Elephant Hill fire likely caused by smoking

As with industrial camps and activities, B.C. Wildfire Service is subject to restrictions imposed by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Those include restrictions on vehicle and aircraft occupancy, and the burning restrictions.

“Some of our prescribed burning program, which is a very robust three-year, $30 million program that we’re just starting into, may be adapted because of the provincial health officer guidelines around high-risk areas for smoke,” Donaldson said. “That impacts people who already have respiratory illnesses and are susceptible to the symptoms of COVID-19 as well as general population at higher risk.”

Jody Lucius, superintendent for communications with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said wildfire camps will restrict their interaction with local communities when they are set up to fight fires. Smaller, five-person camps will also be used to reduce the size and crowding of traditional fire camps.

“We’ve also moved away from the use of multi-person tents,” Lucius said. “We’re going to single tents only. We did introduce some crew camp kits that will allow some crews to work and live on their own outside of a fire camp, and that will help support smaller fire camps.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislaturebc wildfiresCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Westbank Chief, Kelowna mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Just Posted

Trail to Shuswap attraction Margaret Falls open once more

BC Parks confirms trail included in May 14 reopening of Herald Provincial Park

Despite COVID-19, construction of single family homes in Salmon Arm outdoing 2019 numbers

Value of category’s 2020 building permits is $1.7 million more than 2019 year-to-date

Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians

By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.

Owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has no plans to sell

Heritage building to remain as a place for community organizations to rent

Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision

The award follows a court case which found the province and Sicamous partially responsible for flood damage

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Westbank Chief, Kelowna mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

North Okanagan back-to-school survey due Friday

If parents do not complete the survey your child may not be permitted to attend school in June

Morning Start: Living near more trees can feel as good as a $10,000 raise

Your morning start for Thursday, May 21, 2020

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Fond memories of Vernon for departing Salvation Army officers

Lt. Stefan Reid, wife Tinisha and daughter Rachel have been assigned to Victoria suburb of Langford

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Most Read