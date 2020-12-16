It's the second time a Princeton resident has been targeted by a man calling himself David Vincent. File photo

Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

Scam attempt the second local incident

A scammer attempted to steal $600 from a Princeton man, by telling him he’d won the Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The intended victim received a call Dec. 8 from someone using the name David Vincent, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The caller said the man had won $700,000, and could collect his prize if the two met at the Princeton post office, and if the winner handed over $600 for a processing fee.

Instead, the man called RCMP.

“‘Tis the season. People are getting desperate and you think you’ve won a lot of money and you haven’t,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the complaint is related to a file from September, when a Princeton man living in a care home sent $600 to a Vernon address. That was in response to a man also going by the name David Vincent, who was promising a large lottery payout.

“If it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” said Hughes. “If in doubt, call us.”

Hughes stressed that lotteries in Canada do not require a fee for processing a winning ticket.

RELATED: ‘We have your grandson’ – Princeton seniors scammed out of thousands of dollars

Most Read