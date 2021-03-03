Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.

Meals on Wheels, a program delivering hot food to residents needing assistance, will reopen April 1 in Princeton.

“It’s so needed in town and we are happy. We are thrilled,” said Becky Vermette, executive director of Princeton and District Community Services Society (PDCSS), which is managing the one-year trial.

Meals on Wheels, under the PDCSS umbrella, was cancelled in June 2020 due to financial issues with the society.

“We discontinued it as a way to stop the bleeding essentially. We were making cuts,” Vermette said.

A local catering company, Turtle Island, stepped up to deliver meals to residents two days a week. The new program will send out meals for another three days.

The total cost of the venture is $92,000 for the year, and recipients agree to pay $8 for each meal delivered.

Funds are being made available through grants, and business contributions.

“We were seeing a significant need,” said Vermette.

As much as seniors need to eat, they also need attention, she added.

“Those daily check-ins are as important or more important than meals. It gives us an opportunity to see how they are really doing and see what we can do to help.”

Vermette has no idea how many people will sign up for the offer, but forms will be sent out soon.

She said Meals on Wheels will pair nicely with the Better At Home program, offered through the United Way.

That service provides assistance to seniors such as housekeeping and picking up groceries.

PDCSS is now looking for volunteer drivers who will – literally – drive the Meals on Wheels program.

“Everyone really wanted to see the program (restarted) so let’s step up.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, or would like more information about Meals on Wheels, can contact PDCSS at 250-295-6666.

