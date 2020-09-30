“Pep” was rescued from a wire fence by RCMP, after his 80-year-old owner called the Princeton detachment for help. (Contributed)

Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Constable armed with wire and bolt cutters saves pet

Strictly speaking, it wasn’t a police matter.

But when an elderly woman phoned the Princeton RCMP detachment last week, because her cat was stuck, an officer was sent to assist.

“It’s not a police file, but when an 80-year-old woman calls and asks us for help, we are going to do what we can,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The male cat, named Pep, was caught in a fence on a property off Old Hedley Road, near Bromley Crescent.

An officer, armed with wire and bolt cutters, was dispatched and able to free the animal, who suffered an injured paw.

“All of us love animals and you can’t just let a cat suffer,” said Hughes. “Policy may say we don’t have to go to a file like that, but my heart won’t allow it.”

Related: B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

Related: RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-term care study credits fewer COVID deaths in B.C. than Ont. to funding, policy
Next story
Financial aid for workers hurt by COVID-19 gets unanimous support in Commons

Just Posted

Column: Dealing with grief and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Former Shuswap resident’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Fundraiser launched after Shuswap man dies while elk hunting

Davies’ friends say he will be remembered as ‘a fierce outdoorsman, amazing and loyal friend’

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Column: Deep tax cuts come with a cost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

The police are not releasing further details of the investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty murdering his wife 10 years ago

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Charges recommended for Mountie investigated in Kelowna shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

Most Read