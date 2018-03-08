Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Princeton RCMP arrested a man Friday night as he was shoveling the parking lot of a local motel.

That was after they received a report of someone breaking a window with a shovel at the same location.

The incident occurred close to midnight at the Deerview Lodge on Highway 3, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

Police responded to the call about the broken window, to find a suspect clearing snow.

“He just decided to shovel,” said Parsons.

There was no one in the suite where the window was broken, he said.

A 35-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and faces charges of mischief.

