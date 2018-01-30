Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

A lunchroom supervisor at Princeton Secondary School fell victim to a vandal recently. According to RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy the woman’s car was damaged sometime over the noon hour on Friday January 12.

Someone “spat all over her vehicle and keyed the vehicle,” he said. Damage to the car totaled about $500, he said. While police investigated and identified a suspect no charges will be laid.

“Police did speak to a male suspect who did come forward. Police liaised with the school and the school will be following up with further action.”

