Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

A group of teenagers attempted to transport an unconscious friend to Princeton General Hospital, using a wheelbarrow, when they flagged down a passing ambulance.

Alcohol was a factor, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The incident occurred Saturday July, 4, around 8:30 p.m. Police were told a group of teens was drinking, near the tunnel area on the KVR trail, when someone fell unconscious.

His friends found a wheelbarrow, and tried to get the boy to hospital.

“That’s a pretty steep hill to push up,” noted Hughes.

When the teens saw an ambulance on Highway 3, they waved it over.

An RCMP cruiser was behind the ambulance, and officers stopped to assist.

Hughes said the sick teen was treated in hospital, and his parents were called.

The parents of the other children involved were also contacted.

Hughes said police were told the boys were supposed to be having a sleep-over.

He added there was no indication of where the teens procured the alcohol.

“Parents, if your kids are going to be staying over at someone’s house, speak to those other parents and confirm.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members
Next story
Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Just Posted

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

New charging station part of South Shuswap Transportation Society roadmap

Director’s Notes by CSRD Electoral Area E Director Paul Demenok

Sicamous to receive $6 million for construction of Shuswap Healing Centre

Federal/provincial infrastructure funding also announced for Chase pedestrian bridge

Neighbours raise concerns about proposed housing development in Salmon Arm

Objections to 11th Street SE plans include increased traffic, diversion of creek, loss of greenspace

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Column: Fishing about every moment in the outdoor experience

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read