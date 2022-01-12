Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College partners in climate-resilient housing project
Next story
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

Just Posted

Four Armstrong Elementary teachers are refusing to work in response to the number of students at the school not wearing face masks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
High number of mask exemptions prompts teachers at North Okanagan elementary to refuse work

A small community of snow people in Blackburn Park are beginning to lose their sense of self due to rain falling on them on Jan. 12, 2022. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Snow people start to melt while water pools in areas of Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported a leak in Sorrento’s water system on Jan. 12, 2022. (File photo).
Shuswap community’s downtown affected by leak in water main

A truck stolen from Armstrong Jan. 5 was found in Lake Country the following day. (Contributed)
Truck stolen from Armstrong found in Lake Country