Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

An investigation by two Canadian privacy commissioners found that a Victoria-based firm broke privacy laws when it used and disclosed personal information in the province, the United States and the United Kingdom.

A joint report by the federal and B.C. privacy commissioners says AggregateIQ failed to ensure appropriate consent for its use and disclosure of the personal information of voters.

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising.

It has been linked to Cambridge Analytica, a now bankrupt company accused of improperly helping to crunch data for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the United States.

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien and B.C. commissioner Michael McEvoy found the company leveraged a Facebook audience feature that allowed advertisers to target certain users for political advertising.

READ MORE: B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

Their joint report says AggregateIQ did not appropriately verify consent and individuals wouldn’t have expected their personal information to be disclosed to Facebook or that it would have been used for the purpose of political advertising.

The commissioners recommend, and AggregateIQ agreed, to implement measures to ensure it obtains valid consent in the future and that it delete all personal information that is no longer needed for legal or business purposes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired B.C. Supreme Court justice named new conflict of interest commissioner

Just Posted

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Salmon Arm signs four-year contract with Rosa’s Taco Stand

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Effort to light Larch Hills ski trails near Salmon Arm continues

Lighting project was a top finalist in the Kraft Heinz Project Play Competition, earning $25,000.

Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

Seats still available during Pay What You Can Thursday presentations

Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail planning well underway

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Letter: Pot shop proposed for South Shuswap not family oriented

Writer argues application is about making more money at any cost

Column: Highway maintenance topic of upcoming meeting in South Shuswap

Directors notes by Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Lone Okanagan high school at B.C. soccer provincials finishes 14th

The Rutland Secondary Voodos in Kelowna finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in B.C.

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

Most Read