A pro-life billboard at the north end of Vernon has been vandalized Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)

A pro-life billboard at the north end of Vernon has been vandalized Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Pro-life billboard in Vernon vandalized again

‘It just doesn’t surprise us anymore,’ says Pro-Life Society director

A pro-life billboard on the outskirts of Vernon has once again been vandalized.

The sign along Highway 97 at the north end of Swan Lake has been defaced numerous times, including in April and August of 2020. This time the vandals used black, blue and red paint to deface the advert words “abortion is not healthcare, pregnancy is not a disease.”

The Vernon and Area Pro Life Society says they will try cleaning the sign or replace it if necessary. The society has received tips as to who the culprit was and says a police report will be made.

“Vandalism has been used regularly by pro-abortion advocates for many years as a way to try and silence the pro-life message,” said part-time director Marlon Bartram.

“It just doesn’t surprise us anymore, and it shouldn’t. Those with a blatant disregard for the very lives of pre-born human beings will naturally care little for the property of born people.”

READ MORE: Wall of Honour vandalized with COVID-19 graffiti on Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

READ MORE: Cutting downtown Vernon washroom hours reduces vandalism ‘significantly’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CrimeOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. counts 375 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 more deaths

Just Posted

The Monashee Music Festival will be held at the Sicamous Dog Park on July 22 and 23, 2022. (Contributed)
Rockers 54-40 to headline in new Shuswap music festival coming next summer

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

Princeton town crews are working Dec. 1 to reinforce the Similkameen River dike. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored three goals against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 19 in a 6-3 victory. (Chris Fowler image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward named BCHL 2nd star of the month