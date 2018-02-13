Professional Bull Riders tour to invade Kelowna

PBR Canada’s Elite Monster Energy Tour invades the Okanagan July 7

Professional Bull Riders Canada’s elite Monster Energy Tour will buck into Kelowna Saturday, July 7, at Prospera Place with the Okanagan PBR Challenge, presented by Mac’s, Circle K and Noralta Lodge.

The bull riding action begins at 7 p.m.

All riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. The Top 10 will then advance to the Championship Round for one more ride and a chance at the event title. In addition to competing for points toward the Canadian national standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite 25th PBR: Unleash The Beast.

READ MORE: BULL RIDERS IN KELOWNA

In 2017, PBR Canada held its first ever event in Kelowna as part of the Touring Pro Division.

With this year’s event part of the cross-Canada, nationally-televised Monster Energy Tour, riders will be vying for an increased amount of world points. While Touring Pro Division events award the overall winner 60 points, the winner of this season’s Okanagan PBR Challenge on the Monster Energy Tour will earn 120 points.

As part of the Monster Energy Tour, riders will also now have the opportunity to earn added prize money, with the stop collectively awarding $20,000.

The Monster Energy Tour regularly features Canada’s elite, alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from both Canada and the United States. Fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous riders face off against their 2,000-pound opponents.

This year, reigning PBR Canada Champion, Zane Lambert (Westbourne, Manitoba) is anticipated to compete, as well as home province hopefuls Jackson Scott (Kamloops, British Columbia) and Jake Gardner (Dawson Creek, British Columbia), in addition to Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana), one of the PBR’s consistently top-ranked riders.

Tickets for the one-day event go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. They range in price from $40 to $70, standard fees may apply, and can be purchased at the Prospera Place box office, online at SelectYourTickets.com, and by phone at 250-762-5050.

PBR which has events in five countries, has competed in Canada since 1996 where it operates two tours. Joining the Touring Pro Division, the Monster Energy Tour debuted in 2016 as the nation’s first cross-country, nationally televised series. At PBR Canada events riders have the opportunity to earn points towards both the Canadian and world standings. For more information on PBR Canada, go to www.pbrcanada.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pbrcanada and Twitter at http://twitter.com/PBRCanada.

Previous story
Owner refutes recycling complaint
Next story
Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Owner refutes recycling complaint

Environment Canada looks into alleged violation, makes no public comment.

Crews called out to ice rescue on Kal Lake

Skaters safe but Vernon and area residents urged not to go out on the thin ice

Colin James returns as Roots Blues headliner

Salmon Arm festival announces four additions to this summer’s roster

RCMP seek missing patient

40-year-old male missing from Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

Professional Bull Riders tour to invade Kelowna

PBR Canada’s Elite Monster Energy Tour invades the Okanagan July 7

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Rally planned in South Okanagan in solidarity with family of Colten Boushie

Gerard Stanley, who killed the 22-year-old Indigenous man, was acquitted on Friday

Stolen urn with father’s ashes inside returned to South Okanagan man

The burial urn returned following word of mouth via social media

Most Read