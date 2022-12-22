Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna

Trevor Parkstrom committed several amounts of property damage over the last three months

Trevor Parkstrom was arrested in Kelowna on Dec. 18 and will be held in custody until his court date in January. (RCMP/Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP has arrested a prolific offender known around the entire Okanagan.

Lake Country’s Trevor Parkstrom, 47, has committed several cases of property damage around the Okanagan over the last three months. In that time, he has files in Lake Country, Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Armstrong and more with crimes including fraud, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Since 2013, Parkstrom has had approximately 150 calls for service and has shown no regard for law and order, says the Kelowna RCMP. Earlier this month, the RCMP decided to try and connect his crimes over the last 90 days as he had 22 files in that time, including 12 of them in December alone.

In the early hours of Dec. 18, the RCMP received a call from a Kelowna resident who saw some suspicious activity. They arrived at the scene and arrested Parkstrom on the spot, who was in a stolen Ford F250 truck.

He will be held in custody for two weeks while awaiting his January court date as the BC Prosecution Service has already approved charges. All the files from throughout all parts of the Okanagan will be prioritized by investigators as they gather more evidence for every single crime, which could lead to further charges.

“Our teams work from the data and intelligence gathered, to piece together the facts and evidence and develop strong cases for court,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tanguary. “We prioritize those who are ruthlessly committing crime and we take lawful action through investigations to stop property crime. Our communities have been significantly impacted by this crime spree”.

