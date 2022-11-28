Promised new SFU Surrey medical school to be ready by 2026, B.C. announces

A new medical school B.C. has been promising for Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus since the 2020 election is receiving a fresh financial injection and a new start date.

Premier David Eby made the announcement Monday (Nov. 28) at SFU Surrey, saying a new $4.9-million startup investment will ensure the school can start welcoming students by 2026. The province had previously stated it would open in 2023-24.

“While we have made enormous progress to strengthen public health care over the past five years, we know that many British Columbians are struggling to find a family doctor and waiting too long for care on a waiting list or in an emergency room,” said Eby.

“That’s why are taking action to train, recruit and retain family doctors now – and taking these steps with Simon Fraser University to train the health workforce we’ll need in the future. This investment in the first entirely new medical school in western Canada in 55 years will mean more family doctors graduating each year to provide care for people.”

The province is investing as much as $4.9 million in startup funding to support accreditation, curriculum planning, engagement, space planning and professional staff to support the SFU medical school project office.

The new investment builds on $1.5 million provided to the university earlier this year by the province to support the development of the business case. A project board has been established to oversee this work.

The SFU Surrey medical school was promised during the NDP’s 2020 provincial election campaign.

“Just as the UBC medical school is all over British Columbia, so you’ll see centres of this new medical school in hospitals throughout Faser Health and working with the First Nations Health Authority and with local divisions of family practice,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in October 2020 during the campaign, adding it would be “complementary” to UBC’s medical school, but it “won’t be as big as the UBC medical school; it doesn’t need to be.”

SEE ALSO: SFU’s ‘transformational’ two decades in Surrey has positioned city as ‘a leader’

Meanwhile, SFU has retained an interim dean, Dr. Roger Strasser, who will provide strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of the medical school.

Strasser was the founding dean and CEO of the Northern Ontario school of medicine and is a recognized leader in the development of health professional education.

Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, says Surrey’s new medical school is sorely needed.

“I am excited to be part of the establishment of a second medical school, which is a huge step toward developing the infrastructure needed to train more doctors, so all British Columbians can access the care they need,” said Kang. “The development of the Simon Fraser University medical school will help meet the growing demand for physicians in B.C. over the longer term and train the next generation of doctors.”

SFU is working toward its first student intake by September 2026. Originally, Dix said the NDP hoped to open the school by 2023-2024.

More to come.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

DoctorsHealthcareSFUSurrey