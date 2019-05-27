Proposed Sicamous cannabis store to host open house

No cannabis will be stocked for the May 30 event, but no one under 19 will be admitted

The owners of High Mountain Cannabis, poised to be among the first cannabis stores to open in Sicamous, want to take the mystery out of their business before its shelves are stocked.

They will be opening the store to the public from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Owner Loran Radchenko said although High Mountain’s provincial licence has not been approved yet and no cannabis or accessories will be on site, the open house is a 19+ event.

Read More: Sicamous council approves two cannabis stores

Read More: More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

“It’s for people that want to come in before cannabis and accessories are stocked in the store if they don’t feel comfortable with that. We just want to show the community the business that we’re bringing in to town,” he said.

Radchenko said the store, located at #12-433 Finlayson Street, has already hired six local residents to staff it.

High Mountain Cannabis received the approval of the District of Sicamous council at a meeting on May 8. Another proposed cannabis store called Sicamous Trading Company was also approved at the meeting. Neither store has received their provincial licence to sell cannabis.

Read More: Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

Read More: Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

High Mountain Cannabis is awaiting the final stages of the provincial licensing process before they can order and stock cannabis.

Radchenko said he recognizes there are people opposed to cannabis in Sicamous, but he wants to give anyone who is interested in seeing the inside of the business a chance to do so. He said the goal is a seamless entry into the community.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter