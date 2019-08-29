Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The provincial government is launching a new sexual violence prevention campaign aimed at reminding students and faculty on university campuses that sex without consent is rape.

The B.C.-wide initiative, announced Thursday, will include messaging across social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram, as well as through posters at popular bars and pubs and advertisements in campus newspapers and radio stations.

“Sexual assault and misconduct are serious and non-partisan issues,” Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said in a news release.

“Our government is committed to building on the efforts of MLAs on all sides of the legislature because working together means safer campuses in British Columbia for everyone.”

The new campaign comes more than two years since the province legislated mandatory sexual violence and misconduct policies at every post-secondary school in May 2017, and will cost $240,000 of the $760,000 in provincial funding announced in June.

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

That money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem, said Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality.

