Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather.

The ministry says it’s also planning avalanche control work Saturday, but that work is also weather dependent.

It says crews and equipment are standing by to clear the route once the avalanche control work is done.

The ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway in the last two days with no signs of it letting up.

Both Highway 1 and Highway 3 are potential alternate routes to and from the province’s Interior, but the ministry is warning drivers to expect “significant delays.”

It also says drivers should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and to outfit their vehicles with proper winter tires.

The Canadian Press

Snow

Previous story
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom

Just Posted

Sicamous council announced a second cycle of grant funding through the Shuswap Community Foundation on Feb. 28. (File photo)
Sicamous council opens second round of community grant funding for non-profits

Victoria’s The New Groovement will be performing at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on March 18, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Horn-powered hip-hop and funk ensemble The New Groovement to play Salmon Arm

The proposed location for the RCMSAR Station 106 Shuswap’s new boathouse, which is currently being built. Sicamous council await a Qualified Environmental Professional’s approval before deciding if the boathouse will be placed here. (District of Sicamous image)
New Shuswap search and rescue boathouse location plans remain unmoored

Students build their structure during the 38th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition at Okanagan College on March 3. (Photo/OC)
Okanagan College spaghetti bridge champion more than a decade in the making