The Dilworth Mountain home at 2308 Lillooet Crescent the Civil Forfeiture Office is looking to seize. (Google Maps)

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

The province is looking to seize a Kelowna home and two vehicles, claiming it as proceeds and instruments of an alleged drug trafficking operation.

The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office filed a notice of claim against Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne earlier this week. The claim states Collins’ Dilworth Mountain home at 2308 Lillooet Crescent as well as the vehicles of each Collins and Byrne were purchased with illicit funds.

The Kelowna RCMP has been investigating Collins and Byrne for drug trafficking since March 31, 2020.

According to the claim, police noted 18 “short-duration stops consistent with drug trafficking” by both Byrne’s 2005 Infiniti G35 and Collins’ 2020 Land Rover Evoque during their investigation, which took place through most of April.

On April 29, police executed a search warrant on Collins’ home. According to the suit, they found over $27,000 in Canadian cash, 25,000 Mexican pesos and several illicit and prescription substances, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and a number of different pills.

No criminal charges have yet been laid against either of the two.

But the Director of Civil Forfeiture claims it was the money from that alleged operation which funded the purchase of the home and two vehicles. The suit further alleges those items were used as instruments of unlawful activity, claiming the two laundered their illicit money through those purchases. Collins and Byrne are also accused in the suit of selling illicit cannabis and failing to declare taxable income.

Byrne and Collins have not filed a response to the notice of claim and none of the allegations of the Civil Forfeiture Office have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Kelowna trial for three men charged in Hope murder delayed 11 months

READ MORE: Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests
Next story
Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Just Posted

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Kelowna council greenlights ‘The Wedge’

The wedge-shaped building will be built at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland property taxes

Dear Editor: By now property owners in Summerland will have received their… Continue reading

Most Read