Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is comfortable waiting his turn to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as per the B.C. government’s updated vaccination timeline released on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is comfortable waiting his turn to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as per the B.C. government’s updated vaccination timeline released on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (File photo)

Province’s vaccine timeline a shot of hope for Salmon Arm mayor

Mayor Alan Harrison sees majority of residents taking precautions against COVID-19

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says he is comfortable waiting until April, when he will be eligible to begin vaccination for COVID-19 as per the province’s updated immunization plan.

On Friday, Jan. 22, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided further details regarding the provinces’ vaccination timeline that is targeted to reach everyone 18 and older by the end of September.

Describing himself as a 61-year-old healthy male, Harrison, according to the immunization plan, is among those to be vaccinated in phase 3 (ages 60 to 79), expected to take place between April and June 2021.

“I am perfectly comfortable with that,” said Harrison. “My feeling is for every person that is vaccinated before I am, that’s a good thing, because it just makes it safer for everyone. And I believe that most people feel the same way.”

On Friday, Jan. 22, the BC government released its updated immunization plan for the province. (File image)

Currently, vaccinations are underway in the province, including Salmon Arm, for phase 1 of the immunization plan. It includes high-risk populations including residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted living facilities, individuals assessed for and waiting for long-term care, hospital and health-care workers who may provide care for patients with COVID-19 and remote and isolated Indigenous communities.

Harrison said one of the questions he is asked regularly by residents is when it will be their turn for vaccination.

“It has started, and I think this plan today will really help people know where they fit along the spectrum of when it’s their turn,” said Harrison.

Read more: Secwepemc First Nation bands responding to COVID-19 cases in their communities

Read more: Shuswap youth excited to launch inspiring virtual event

Regarding the recent spike of positive COVID-19 tests in Salmon Arm , Harrison said he has seen more people in the community as of late wearing face masks – even on the street, and he doesn’t think the latest case numbers are a result of people not adhering to public health regulations.

“I don’t think it is because people have been any less vigilant,” said Harrison “I think people of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap are continuing to do all the things that they need to do. But this is an airborne virus and I really want to avoid a stigma or a blame to those who are unfortunate enough to test positive because generally, at least in our area, it’s of no fault of their own. They’re trying as hard as you or I and it just happened that they contracted it.”

Harrison said he understands the anxiety and stress people might be feeling, especially as of late. But he reminds residents that with vaccinations underway, there is light at the of the tunnel – we just need to hang in there.

“These next six weeks, eight weeks are going to continue to be challenging and people are fatigued because we’ve been at this for a year almost. And it’s hard,” said Harrison, who encouraged residents to continue taking care of themselves and each other.

“Try to get outside in physical distance situations everyday, there’s all kinds of opportunity. I guess one blessing that we have is this winter has been so mild and it has allowed us to get out and walk places and I think that’s been helpful.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is comfortable waiting his turn to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as per the B.C. government’s updated vaccination timeline released on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (File photo)
Province’s vaccine timeline a shot of hope for Salmon Arm mayor

Mayor Alan Harrison sees majority of residents taking precautions against COVID-19

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse (pictured), Neskonlith Kukpi7 Judy Wilson and Little Shuswap Lake Kukpi7 Oliver Arnouse released a joint notice regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their respective communities. (File photo)
Secwepemc First Nation bands responding to COVID-19 cases in their communities

Adams Lake, Neskonlith and Little Shuswap Lake band chiefs release joint notice

The CSRD will be hosting online budget consultations and their board meetings will also be streamed online for the foreseeable future. (CSRD Image)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District budget and board meetings will be held online

A first draft of the budget is available on the regional district’s website

Canadian poet Wali Shah, former NHL’er Corey Hirsch, author, activist and empowerment coach Ashley Bendiksen, and successful Salmon Arm entrepreneur Missy MacKintosh are among the guest speakers participating in the Shuswap Youth Launch event on Thursday, Feb. 25. (Shuswap Youth Launch image)
Shuswap youth excited to launch inspiring virtual event

Corey Hirsch, Wali Shah, Missy MacKintosh among guest speakers

A logging truck spilled its load on Squilax-Anglemont Road after failing to negotiate a shard corner on Jan. 19. (Google Maps image)
Logging truck loses load, blocks traffic in North Shuswap

Jan. 19 incident on Squilax-Anglemont Road obstructed traffic for several hours

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

The Oliver Fire Department’s “new” truck was built with the help of various local companies. It was completed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Oliver Fire Dept. / Facebook)
It takes a town to build a truck: The Oliver Fire Department gets creative

Ingenuity and local connections played an important role in the upgrading fire truck

Most Read