Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

The man accused of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of a church leader in Salmon Arm has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Appearing in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Monday, Matrix Gathergood’s lawyer, Jonathan Avis, requested an assessment to determine if his client is not guilty by reason of mental disorder.

In telling Judge David Patterson of the grounds for the assessment application, Avis said Gathergood had been diagnosed with psychosis twice in months preceding the incident as well as hours after his arrest on April 14 of this year.

Crown counsel Alison Buchanan said Crown is supportive of the request and has received more than enough material to support the application.

Read more: Salmon Arm shooting case faces another delay despite judge's request

Read more: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Gathergood, 25, is also charged with aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach. Both victims were attending the Salmon Arm Church of Christ at the time.

Judge Patterson’s order for a psychiatric assessment, to be completed in 30 days, will be overseen by Forensic Psychiatric Services.

As Gathergood is currently being held in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, the court heard the assessment could be done there or he could be moved to another facility.

Gathergood is scheduled to return to court via video on Oct. 8.

