Public asked to help monitor CP Rail coal trains passing through Shuswap

Residents are asked to contact rail company if they see trains emitting coal dust

If you see coal dust escaping from passing trains, CP Rail wants to hear from you.

In partnership with the City of Salmon Arm and Teck Resources, the railway is monitoring for any coal dust emitted from trains passing through the Shuswap.

The railway is piloting a wet-down station 10 kilometres west of Revelstoke.It started operation in 2018 in response to complaints from Shuswap residents, and applies water to the coal cars in order to mitigate dust. A spray station in Tappen reapplies a polymer surfacant to the coal to hold it in place better.

In a January 2018 presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Shuswap resident Marijke Dake explained how she had been speaking with CP regarding coal dust she saw coming from passing rail cars.

“I think what was clear to me was people have been observing this for many years and have just gotten used to it,” Dake told the Observer. “People along Harbourfront (Drive)… have said to me they will not open their windows, they cannot go out on their patios… So this affects their quality of life.”

The CSRD, other local governments and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo got on board with Dake’s effort to work with CP to mitigate escaping coal dust.

The railway and the City of Salmon Arm ask that anyone who sees a train emitting coal dust as it travels through the area to email CP Rail at Community_connect@cpr.ca. Helpful details to include are the date and time the sighting took place, the direction the train was travelling and, if possible, the identifying number on the locomotive.

