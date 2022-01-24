Armstrong's Len Wood Middle School was on lockdown Friday, March 5 after a student allegedly threatened a staff member with a weapon. (Morning Star file photo)

Public health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

Len Wood Middle School has reached an attendance threshold

Low attendance has put an Armstrong school under investigation by Interior Health Authority.

Len Wood Middle School sent a letter to families Friday, Jan. 21 that an attendance threshold was met.

“Based on a review of attendance patterns, we’ve determined we have met a COVID-19 potential activity signal,” principal Denise Moore said.

A potential activity signal is a threshold based on school attendance. When met, Interior Health Authority investigates whether further actions are needed.

“Because people are absent for many reasons, we do not know if there is increased COVID-19 activity at our school,” Moore said.

The threshold for a public health investigation occurs when attendance rate are 10 per cent below average, according to IHA.

“This is often approximately 20-25 per cent absenteeism, but his may vary in smaller schools,” IH told Black Press Media.

Families will be alerted if additional action is taken.

In the meantime, students can continue to attend school if they are not ill. Daily health checks are urged.

There are several Kamloops schools that have reached the attendance threshold.

Kidston Elementary in Coldstream also reached a threshold last week.

Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous met the threshold Jan. 20.

COVID-19 cases are no longer being reported by the health authority, but the volunteer-run BC School Covid Tracker is keeping track of cases.

The tracker shows there was a potential COVID-19 exposure at Len Wood Jan. 17-19.

An exposure was reported at Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary took place Jan. 17-20.

Salmon Arm Secondary had a few exposures, one Jan. 18-19 at the Jackson campus, and two at Sullivan, Jan. 17-20 and another on Jan. 17.

READ MORE: No functional closure yet as Vernon school reaches absentee threshold

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Armstrong retirement home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Penticton cat thought to have died in a house fire reunited with family
Next story
SFU students stage walkout over return to in-class learning as Omicron continues to spread

Just Posted

(Photo contributed)
Use creativity and colour in North Okanagan, Shuswap to make lantern tribute to salmon

Shuswap residents lined up along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm show their love and support of truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy that passed through Salmon Arm on its way to Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.. (Jamie-Lee Smoch/Jamie-Lee Photography)
Shuswap residents show love and support for truckers in ‘Freedom Convoy’

A Jan. 19, 2022 Observer article on the suspected takeover attempt targeted at the board of Salmon Arm’s community radio station was reposted the day it went online on a BC Freedom Fighters mesaging channel. (Image from Canadian Vacccine Deaths and Adverse Reactions site)
‘Freedom Fighters’ tune into article on potential takeover of Voice of the Shuswap

Sophia Benzai keeps three plates spinning as a volunteer assistant to magician Leif David during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Mirth and misdirection: Salmon Arm audience enjoys magical start to Unplug and Play week