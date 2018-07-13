Julie Ann Chiodo and Olivia Mendocino were in Salmon Arm Wednesday on day four of their Forever Lungs ride to Toronto to raise awareness of, and funds for pulmonary fibrosis. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Pulmonary fibrosis prompts cross-Canada ride

Cyclists stop in Shuswap to raise awareness and funds

Olivia Mendocino and Julie Ann Chiodo are giving their own lungs a workout to assist those suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

The two were in Salmon Arm Wednesday on day four of a 32-day bicycle ride from Vancouver to Toronto. While Toronto is the destination, the goal of the trip is to raise awareness about pulmonary fibrosis and funding for research.

Mendocino lost her father to the lung disease, while Chiodo’s uncle, who also suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, was the recipient of a lung transplant.

“Basically, there’s no in between with the disease,” said Mendocino. “There’s some indications that it slows down, but there’s not a lot out there to help. We’re just trying to raise awareness and hopefully we can reach our goal for $20,000 and we can maybe start some more research for a better cure.”

Related: B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Related: UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis affects, a progressive and chronic lung disease, affects approximately 17,000 Canadians yearly.

For more information about pulmonary fibrosis, visit cpff.ca. To support Mendocino and Chiodo, visit foreverlungs.ca.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire sparked in Spallumcheen
Next story
Police investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Just Posted

Pulmonary fibrosis prompts cross-Canada ride

Cyclists stop in Shuswap to raise awareness and funds

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire north of Vernon is now extinguished

Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

UPDATE: Spray park back in action

Mechanical issues resolved at Fletcher Park spray park in Salmon Arm

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh fuels speculation as he visits B.C.

Singh spent Friday in Vancouver, with events in the riding that New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart left

BC SPCA investigate Chilliwack youth blowing smoke in kitten’s face in videos

Shared Snapchat videos lead to scathing criticism, even threats on social media

Kamloops man stabbed multiple times

Police believe the incident is related to the drug trade

Coquihalla reopens following serious crash

A single vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 5

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

Most Read