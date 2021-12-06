A fire in Grindrod destroyed a home and claimed a young pup Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)

Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

Blaze destroys Grindrod home, leaves homeowner with nothing

Two Grindrod men lost everything, including their six-month-old pup Sunday.

While the homeowner and friend were out, a fire broke out in their trailer around 4 p.m. Unfortunately their new German shepherd dog was in the home and did not survive the blaze.

”It was fully engulfed when I got home from Enderby,” neighbour Judy Wetherill said. “Thankfully his shop didnt catch too. Scary, scary.”

With nothing but a skeleton of the trailer and addition remaining, friends and neighbours are collecting donations for the residents.

“It’s a complete loss,” Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said. “Trailers don’t fare very well in a fire.”

Large and medium clothing, toiletries and everyday necessities can be dropped off at 410-4th Avenue in Grindrod.

Organizer Kelsey Prinz has also offered to pickup donations in Vernon. Those who have items to give can email her at kelslp_29@hotmail.com.

READ MORE: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five year, former boyfriend charged

READ MORE: North Okanagan trails society honours late president with mountain bench

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Previous story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip below 300, fewer in hospital

Just Posted

A fire in Grindrod destroyed a home and claimed a young pup Sunday afternoon. (Contributed)
Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

Natalie Wilkie competes in the women’s 15-km cross-country race during the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. She recently won two gold medals in Canmore, Alta. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie wins back-to-back golds at Para Nordic World Cup

Quinn and Livy Stelmack, accompanied by their pup Jovi, share a moment with Santa at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held at the Ross Street Plaza and on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Marketgoers mix and mingle at Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market

In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)
Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend