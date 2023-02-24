CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

The CTV reality show is looking to cast farmers for the reality dating show

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural reality dating show, Farming for Love.

On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.

On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureCity of KelownaDairy FarmersFarmers marketsMeet Your FarmerOkanaganRural Canada

Previous story
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Just Posted

Up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected in some regions of B.C. Interior according to Environment Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

A section of the proposed Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail along Mara Lake. (Photo contributed)
CSRD optimistic work on North Okanagan Shuswap Rail Trail can proceed

Salem the cat will be the recipient of Shuswap animal foundation Aries’ Cares bottle drive at the Sicamous Return-It depot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Contributed)
Shuswap group Aries Cares raising funds for cat’s emergency surgery

The King’s Christian senior girls basketball team is heading to Provincials in Nanaimo from March 1 to 4. From left to right are: assistant coaches Jeff Gossen and Lexi Gossen, Payton Kerr, Sarah Sutherland, Jasmine Gossen, Kadence Klassen, Moriah Jansen, Andrea Royal, Jaycee Golnick, Shiloh Jansen, Bobbi Grootendorst and head coach Cristie Jansen. Missing from photo is Alina Polyakh. (Photo contributed)
Senior girls basketball team at King’s Christian in Salmon Arm to take on B.C.’s best