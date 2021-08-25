A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Highway 97. (Black Press File)

A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Highway 97. (Black Press File)

Quebec man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 97 near Oliver

The man was acting erratically and jumping into traffic

A 27-year-old Quebec man was killed after being hit by a van on Highway 97 near Oliver.

BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

On Aug. 24 at 10:38 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of a man yelling and jumping in front of traffic on the highway near Seacrest Hill Road.

Only minutes later a second call reported the man had allegedly jumped in front of and been struck by a van travelling southbound near Sportsman’s Bowl Road.

READ MORE: Summerland store clerk injured by car as alleged shoplifters flee parking lot

The impact tossed him into the northbound lane where he was then struck by a second vehicle.

Despite CPR attempts from witnesses and then from first responders, the man died of his injuries in hospital shortly after.

