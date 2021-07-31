Queest Village, Pete Martin Bay placed on evacuation order due to Crazy Creek wildfire near Sicamous

Order was issued at about 9:15 p.m. on July 31

An evacuation order has been issued for properties previously placed on alert due to the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued the order at around 9:15 p.m on July 31, due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by the wildfire burning in Electoral Area E.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, including properties 1.5 kilometres south of Queest Village.

The wildfire was burning out of control across 1,700 hectares as of about 10 a.m. on July 31.

Structure protection units are on scene.

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.

If you cannot stay with family or friends, please report to the Best Western, located at 806 Trans Canada Highway, Sicamous, to register.

When registering, please indicate your community as Sicamous.

If you need assistance with transportation from the area, call 1-877-996-3344.

Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

