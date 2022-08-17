Quick response from fire department douses flames at Lake Country school

First calls came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17)

Reports of a fire on the roof of George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country, (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Update 8:45 p.m.

A fire in the roof of the George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country is now extinguished.

The blaze was first reported just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Roofing construction was taking place on the school building prior to the fire being reported, according to school officials. However, fire investigators are still searching for a possible cause.

Superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools Kevin Kaardal told Capital News the blaze was accidental and the district is awaiting the results of the investigation.

“Thank goodness for the Lake Country Fire Department and fast action by our custodian and operations team,” he said. “They did a great job and this shouldn’t delay the opening of school.”

According to a post on a Lake Country community Facebook site, the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary gymnasium outside the girl’s change room. The fire department has yet to comment.

The school is located on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

A fire broke out on the roof of George Eliott Secondary in #LakeCountry on Wednesday night. Details are still unknown to how it started @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/GDVOUvqncR — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2022

