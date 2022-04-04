UPDATE: Threat made against Quigley Elementary in Kelowna, school evacuated

An email was sent to families notifying of the evacuation at 12:39 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

About 250 students along with staff were evacuated from Quigley Elementary shortly after noon.

The students were transferred to the nearby Hollywood Education Centre and the parents were subsequently alerted to come pick them up, says Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal.

“Our teachers are very resourceful and were able to keep the students occupied until their parents were able to come pick them up,” Kaardal said.

By 2 p.m., most of the students had dispersed from the education centre, located on Hollywood Road.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that out of an abundance of caution, police and school district officials took action in response to a threat from the school.

Insp. Beth McAndie, with the Kelowna RCMP, said, “We take these calls very seriously, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”

While the police would not disclose the nature of the threat, it is believed to have been a bomb threat, according to reports posted on Facebook.

Kaardal said the school district and police have protocols in place when a school is evacuated, and those policies kicked in with the situation presented at Quigley Elementary.

“Schools go through drills on a regular basis for evacuating the school and everyone responded well in this case,” Kaardal said.

School is expected to resume tomorrow.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Hollywood Road is now open to traffic following a police incident at Quigley Elementary.

RCMP is clearing the scene, but, several officers are remaining at the school.

More information to follow once RCMP release a statement.

Quigley Elementary School has been evacuated by RCMP, according to social media reports and an email sent out by School District 23.

Guardians are being asked to use Springfield Rd. to pick students up at 1040 Hollywood Rd.

“Students will be held safely and supervised until end of day if parents are unable to collect them early. More details to come as available,” said a spokesperson for School District 23.

Reports of RCMP presence on Hollywood Rd.

There have been reports of a bomb threat at the school on Facebook, though it has not been confirmed by police yet to Capital News.

