Rain fell in Salmon Arm on the afternoon of Aug. 16, providing a much-needed respite from heavy smoke and high temperatures. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm)

Rain brings welcome relief in Salmon Arm from suffocating smoke, parched spirits

City receives burst of precipitation amid heavy smoke on Monday afternoon, Aug. 16

Few things could have been more welcome in Salmon Arm than the sweet sound of pouring rain Monday afternoon.

Starting about 4 p.m. Aug. 16, rivulets of rain were rolling down windows, spraying behind vehicle tires, rippling in puddles.

While showers and thunderstorms were forecast for the evening, the afternoon downpour was an unexpected delight.

Cloudy periods are in the forecast for the 18th and 19th evenings, with a chance of showers predicted for Friday the 20th.

