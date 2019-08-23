Rain is in the weather forecast for the Southern Interior. (File photo)

Rain in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior

Rain for much of the day in most areas clearing in the evening

The Environment Canada forecast for today:

Clear skies this morning throughout much of the Okanagan that will give way to increasing clouds and showers which will last into the evening.

Temperatures will drop to below average highs today, only expected to reach between 19 C and 22 C.

READ MORE: Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season:

There will be some clearing overnight and a return to sun and warmer temperatures for the weekend for much of the region.

In Kelowna: Expect showers to begin mid morning and last into the evening with some clearing.

Your high will be 20 C and the overnight low 12 C.

In Penticton: Showers beginning before noon and lasting into the evening. Highs will be 22 C and the low 13 C.

In Vernon: Showers mid morning and continuing into the evening with some clearing.

Highs will reach 20 C and the overnight low will be 12 C.

In Salmon Arm: Rain starting in the morning and continuing through day into the night, remaining mostly cloudy afterwards.

Highs will get to 20 C and the low 11 C.

 

